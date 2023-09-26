India's tech hub of Bengaluru braces for protests over water sharing

South Asia

Reuters
26 September, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 02:00 pm

Related News

India's tech hub of Bengaluru braces for protests over water sharing

Farmers' groups called the protest, which forced multinational companies such as Walmart and Alphabet's Google to tell employees in the city to work from home

Reuters
26 September, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 02:00 pm
Bengaluru is the world&#039;s most traffic congested city, says report. Photo: LiveMint
Bengaluru is the world's most traffic congested city, says report. Photo: LiveMint

Police banned gatherings on Tuesday in India's southern technology hub of Bengaluru, to deter violence by protesters who oppose the sharing of river waters with a neighbouring state, police officials said.

Farmers' groups called the protest, which forced multinational companies such as Walmart and Alphabet's Google to tell employees in the city to work from home, according to internal memos seen by Reuters.

"No large public gatherings" will be allowed, said a senior police officer, K. Santosh Babu, adding that emergency orders had been imposed.

Bengaluru hosts more than 3,500 tech companies and some 79 "tech parks" housing offices and entertainment zones for technology workers. Protests in the past have led to mob violence.

A farmer was injured at Freedom Park, one of the protest sites, a domestic news channel said on Tuesday, with others detained by police.

Schools and colleges were shut while public transport, except for metro rail services, stayed suspended in the city in India's southern state of Karnataka.

The demonstrations are part of an agitation led by farmers and politicians from Karnataka and the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu, locked for decades in a legal dispute over the sharing of water from the Cauvery river.

The Supreme Court recently ordered the Cauvery Water Management Authority to get Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs (142,000 litres) of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from 13 September.

However, the government of Karnataka said it could not do that since it had to meet its own needs for drinking water and irrigation.

Tamil Nadu's position is that the Cauvery is a shared resource and its farmers need the water for irrigation.

The river originates in the Karnataka region of Talakaveri before flowing through Tamil Nadu to meet the Bay of Bengal.

World+Biz

India / Bengaluru

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

17h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

2h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

6h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

7h | TBS Economy