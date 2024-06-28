India's reserve bank launches Saarc currency swap framework for 2024-27

TBS Report
28 June, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 12:56 pm

RBI said the currency swap facility will be available to all Saarc member countries, provided they sign bilateral swap agreements with it

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a new currency swap window worth Rs25,000 crore yesterday (27 June) for swap support in Indian Rupee for South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) countries, offering various concessions.

Saarc consists of eight member countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Moreover, the RBI plans to maintain swap agreements in US Dollar and Euro through a separate US Dollar/Euro Swap Window totaling $2 billion, reports NDTV. 

This initiative was revealed in the Saarc Currency Swap Framework for 2024-27.

"Under the Framework for 2024-27, a separate INR Swap Window has been introduced with various concessions for swap support in Indian Rupee. The total corpus of the Rupee support is Rs250 billion," the RBI stated.

RBI said the currency swap facility will be available to all Saarc member countries, provided they sign bilateral swap agreements with it.

With the central government's approval, the RBI decided to implement a revised Currency Swap Arrangement Framework for Saarc countries for the period 2024-27.

Under this framework, the RBI will enter into bilateral swap agreements with Saarc central banks that wish to use the swap facility.

The Saarc Currency Swap Facility started on 15 November 2012 to offer a back-up funding line for short-term foreign exchange liquidity needs or balance of payment crises in Saarc countries until long-term arrangements can be made.

