India's PM Modi asks states to clear payments to electricity distributors

Reuters
30 July, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 06:34 pm

India's PM Modi asks states to clear payments to electricity distributors

Reuters
30 July, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 06:34 pm
Indian PM Narendra Modi
Indian PM Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged state governments to clear their bills and dues to power distribution firms to help ensure stability in the energy sector to meet consumer demands.

Modi said state governments must address outstanding dues to distribution companies, which often stretch over several months, threatening financial position of power generating companies.

Outstanding dues to power distribution companies exceeds $17 billion, federal ministry of power data show.

