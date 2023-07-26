India's parliament accepts notice for no-confidence motion against Modi govt

Hindustan Times
26 July, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 04:22 pm

India's parliament accepts notice for no-confidence motion against Modi govt

The government enjoys the support of at least 332 lawmakers in Lok Sabha and faces no threat from the no-confidence motion

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Photo: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Photo: ANI

India's lower house Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday accepted Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)'s notice for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Congress lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi, who is from Assam, earlier at 9:20am submitted the notice as part of the INDIA grouping's attempt to force Modi to reply on issues including the Manipur violence.

Birla said he will discuss the matter with all parties, and according to the rules. "I will inform you about the schedule for the discussion."

According to the rules, any no-confidence notice submitted before 10am has to be taken up on the same day.

People aware of the matter said the motion was unlikely to be taken up in Lok Sabha for discussion on Wednesday.

The notice was moved after acrimony and disruptions in Parliament and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s refusal to accept the Opposition's demand that Modi speak on the Manipur issue.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday made another attempt to break the deadlock in both houses of Parliament by writing to leaders of the Opposition, offering a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

Leaders of INDIA on Tuesday discussed a proposal to move a no-confidence motion. Trinamool Congress's Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien later tweeted: "The overall Parliamentary strategy is in place for the INDIA parties. Tactics to execute that strategy evolve every day. Rule 198 of the Lok Sabha states the procedure of moving a no-confidence motion. Picture abhi baki hai (wait and watch)!"

The government enjoys the support of at least 332 lawmakers in Lok Sabha and faces no threat from the no-confidence motion.

The Congress on Tuesday evening issued a three-line whip asking its lawmakers to be present on Wednesday. Signatures of at least 50 lawmakers supporting the motion is a mandatory requirement under Lok Sabha rules.

On July 20, 2018, the first no-confidence motion against the Modi government was defeated. Telugu Desam Party lawmaker Srinivas Kesineni submitted that motion. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi crossed to the treasury benches and hugged Modi during the debate on that motion.

Under Rule 198 (1) of the Lok Sabha, a member has to seek leave to make the motion when called by the Speaker. A member asking for leave shall submit notice to the Lok Sabha secretary general by 10am to be taken up on the same day. In the House, the Speaker will "request those members who are in favour of leave being granted to rise in their places, and if not less than fifty members rise accordingly, the Speaker shall declare that leave is granted", the rule says.

When the notice is accepted, the Speaker allows "a day or days or part of a day for the discussion of the motion".

The Opposition paralysed the parliamentary proceedings for three days of the monsoon session over their demand that Modi speak on the Manipur violence.

In 2003, then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi moved a no-confidence motion against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. After a debate starting with Gandhi's "charge sheet" against the government, the motion was defeated. Vajpayee lost the national election the next year.

Opposition leaders said the discussion to bring a no-confidence motion started on Monday morning between Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha earlier this year, was consulted before the decision was taken at the floor strategy meeting of the Opposition on Tuesday.

