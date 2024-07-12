India's opposition Congress asks Modi to tax billionaires more

South Asia

Reuters
12 July, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 07:39 pm

Related News

India's opposition Congress asks Modi to tax billionaires more

Jairam Ramesh, senior Congress party leader, said in a post on X that a 2% tax on the wealth of India's estimated 167 billionaires could raise as much as 1.5 trillion rupees ($18 billion) or about 0.5% of GDP

Reuters
12 July, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 07:39 pm
Rahul Gandhi (R) and Jairam Ramesh, senior leaders in India&#039;s opposition Congress party, during a media briefing at Congress headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2024. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo
Rahul Gandhi (R) and Jairam Ramesh, senior leaders in India's opposition Congress party, during a media briefing at Congress headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2024. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo

India's main opposition Congress party asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to impose an additional tax on the country's billionaires to generate funds for stretched public services like education and health.

The annual budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 at a time of deepening income inequality and high unemployment despite India's world-beating economic growth of nearly 8% and booming stock markets.

Jairam Ramesh, senior Congress party leader, said in a post on X that a 2% tax on the wealth of India's estimated 167 billionaires could raise as much as 1.5 trillion rupees ($18 billion) or about 0.5% of gross domestic product.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This could pay for schools, hospitals, renewable energy, and many more essential investments," he said, urging the government to tax the super-rich more.

Wealth concentrated in the hands of the richest 1% of India's population is at its greatest level for six decades and its percentage share of national income exceeds that of countries including Brazil and the United States, research group the World Inequality Lab reported earlier this year.

Opposition parties are pressing the government to take steps to increase spending on welfare programmes after Modi lost his majority in parliament and had to rely on coalition allies to return to office for the third time.

Government officials earlier ruled out the possibility of taxing the wealth of the ultra-rich, arguing it could encourage them to move to low-tax countries.

Congress also asked Modi to clarify what would be India's position at the G20 meeting in Brazil later this month on the issue of supporting a global tax on billionaires, a proposal pushed by Brazil, which holds the G20 presidency this year.

Brazil's proposal, crafted by French economist Gabriel Zucman from the independent EU Tax Observatory, calls for an annual 2% levy on fortunes exceeding $1 billion, which could raise up to $250 billion annually from about 3,000 individuals.

Top News

India / tax on rich / Modi / Rahul Gandhi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

7h | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

7h | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

12h | Panorama
Local brands have found innovative and creative ways to incorporate imitation pearls in their designs. Photo: 6 Yards Story.

Into the world of timeless pearls and local brands

12h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

23h | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

22h | Videos
From a child’s dream to country’s first private horse-riding school

From a child’s dream to country’s first private horse-riding school

11m | Videos
Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

1d | Videos