India's northeast transforming through mega transportation projects: Assam CM

South Asia

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 02:03 pm

Related News

India's northeast transforming through mega transportation projects: Assam CM

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 02:03 pm
India&#039;s northeast transforming through mega transportation projects: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that mega projects regularly being inaugurated in the northeast region of India bear testimony that the region is witnessing a "transformation through transportation". 

"Had the development work in the northeast taken place at the current pace since Independence, the region would have already been on the growth trajectory," said Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking at a programme at Pandu terminal in Guwahati attended virtually by Narendra Modi from Delhi.

Noting the mega projects as an assurance for ongoing development in the region, he said, "We have seen progress in railways and highways. The focus is now on waterways and we are witnessing much development in this sector now."

With Guwahati and Dibrugarh being among G20 meeting venues, the chief minister claimed that under previous regimes, such mega programmes were confined to big cities.

"MV Ganga Vilas will enable tourists to visit places such as Kamakhya Temple, Kaziranga National Park, Majuli island and tea city Dibrugarh in Assam," he said promising that tourists in Assam will be treated with utmost respect and cordiality.

During the function on Friday (13 January), Modi inaugurated a Maritime Skill Development Centre in Guwahati, which will offer better job opportunities to local youths. He also laid the foundation stone for a ship-repairing facility in Guwahati, which will serve as an alternative to a similar facility in Kolkata, saving fuel and manpower costs for vessel owners and boosting local ancillary industries, besides generating employment. The foundation stone for an elevated road connecting the Pandu terminal to National Highway 27 was also laid by the premier.

The world's longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, which will travel from Varanasi to Dibrugarh in Assam via Dhaka, was flagged off by the prime minister. The chief minister said that in 2014, when the first Modi government was formed at the Centre, the prime minister had visualised "transformation through transportation" for the Northeast.

World+Biz / Global Economy

Assam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

7h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

7h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

26m | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

2h | TBS Insight
13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

7h | TBS Career
U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC