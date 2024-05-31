India's Nagpur reaches 56°C, days after Delhi logged 52.9°C

South Asia

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 04:07 pm

Related News

India's Nagpur reaches 56°C, days after Delhi logged 52.9°C

Temperatures in Delhi soared to a record-high 50.5°C (122.9 Fahrenheit) Wednesday, as authorities warn of water shortages in the sprawling mega-city

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 04:07 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Just days after Delhi logged a record-breaking day temperature of 52.9°C, the central Indian city of Nagpur witnessed an even more intense temperature of 56°C yesterday (30 May), according to local media reports.

Two of the four automatic weather stations (AWS) set up by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Nagpur recorded unusually high temperatures, exceeding 50°C, surpassing even the Mungeshwar AWS in North-West Delhi, which recorded high temperatures on Wednesday (29 May), reports Times of India.

The Nagpur AWS, located in the 24-hectare open agriculture field at PDKV in Ramdaspeth, off North Ambazari Road, recorded an astounding 56°C. The AWS at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Sonegaon also recorded 54°C.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, the AWS in the fields of the Central Institute of Cotton Research (CICR) at Khapri, off Wardha Road, showed 44°C, and the Ramtek AWS recorded 44°C as well.

Temperatures in India's capital soared to a record-high 50.5°C (122.9 Fahrenheit) Wednesday, as authorities warn of water shortages in the sprawling mega-city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which reported "severe heat-wave conditions", recorded the temperature in the Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur on Wednesday afternoon, breaking the landmark 50°C measurement for the first time.

The temperature was more than nine degrees higher than expected, the second day of record-breaking heat, and pushed up the mercury by more than degree from the 2002 record of 49.2°C (120.6F).

Top News / World+Biz

India / heat wave / climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

7h | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

4h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

16h | Videos
Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

19h | Videos
Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

18h | Videos
Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

17h | Videos