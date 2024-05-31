India's Nagpur reaches 56°C, days after Delhi logged 52.9°C

Just days after Delhi logged a record-breaking day temperature of 52.9°C, the central Indian city of Nagpur witnessed an even more intense temperature of 56°C yesterday (30 May), according to local media reports.

Two of the four automatic weather stations (AWS) set up by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Nagpur recorded unusually high temperatures, exceeding 50°C, surpassing even the Mungeshwar AWS in North-West Delhi, which recorded high temperatures on Wednesday (29 May), reports Times of India.

The Nagpur AWS, located in the 24-hectare open agriculture field at PDKV in Ramdaspeth, off North Ambazari Road, recorded an astounding 56°C. The AWS at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Sonegaon also recorded 54°C.

Meanwhile, the AWS in the fields of the Central Institute of Cotton Research (CICR) at Khapri, off Wardha Road, showed 44°C, and the Ramtek AWS recorded 44°C as well.

Temperatures in India's capital soared to a record-high 50.5°C (122.9 Fahrenheit) Wednesday, as authorities warn of water shortages in the sprawling mega-city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which reported "severe heat-wave conditions", recorded the temperature in the Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur on Wednesday afternoon, breaking the landmark 50°C measurement for the first time.

The temperature was more than nine degrees higher than expected, the second day of record-breaking heat, and pushed up the mercury by more than degree from the 2002 record of 49.2°C (120.6F).