Modi speaks to Putin: Ukraine war, Russia's BRICS presidency feature in talks

South Asia

Hindustan Times
15 January, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 07:56 pm

Related News

Modi speaks to Putin: Ukraine war, Russia's BRICS presidency feature in talks

“We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia’s Presidency of the BRICS,” the Indian prime minister posted on social platform X.

Hindustan Times
15 January, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 07:56 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. File Photo: Sputnik/Alexander Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. File Photo: Sputnik/Alexander Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (15 January) spoke to Russian president Vladimir Putin, and discussed regional and global issues including Russia's presidency of BRICS.

"Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia's Presidency of the BRICS," the Indian prime minister posted on social platform X.

"The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation in follow-up to recent high-level exchanges between the two countries. They positively assessed the developments in bilateral relations and agreed to develop a roadmap for future initiatives to further strengthen the India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. PM conveyed his best wishes for Russia's Presidency of BRICS in 2024 and assured of India's full support. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," the PMO statement added.

On the other hand, Kremin said in a statement,"The two leaders "expressed interest in further intensifying mutually beneficial bilateral ties" and touched upon "the situation in Ukraine."

India has maintained good ties with its old ally Russia amid the Ukraine war, while continuing strong relations with US and other Western countries.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Russia / Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Haruki Murakami at his jazz bar, Peter Cat, in Sendagaya, Tokyo, 1978.

Haruki Murakami: Old threads dipped in contemporary colours

6h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Dhaka shivers

10h | Features
Photo: Reuters

Bringing down a house of cards: South Africa Vs Israel at The Hague

9h | Panorama
A portion of Prince of Wales bakery. Photo: Rajib Dhar

'Our predicament is manifold': The last of the traditional Dhaka bakers

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

32m | Videos
China-Egypt united for the sake of world trade

China-Egypt united for the sake of world trade

1h | Videos
Story of a ‘12th failed’ in Bangladesh

Story of a ‘12th failed’ in Bangladesh

Now | Videos
Prime Minister in the Cabinet

Prime Minister in the Cabinet

5h | Videos