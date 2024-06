Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. File Photo: Sputnik/Alexander Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS

Russia and India are preparing a visit to Russia by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian state news agency RIA quoted a Kremlin aide as saying on Tuesday.

RIA quoted a diplomatic source as saying Modi may visit in July. The Kremlin said in March that Modi had an open invitation to come to Russia and that a meeting with President Vladimir Putin would take place.