India's Kerala state culls hundreds of birds after avian flu outbreak

South Asia

Reuters
21 December, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 04:47 pm

Related News

India's Kerala state culls hundreds of birds after avian flu outbreak

Reuters
21 December, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 04:47 pm
FILE PHOTO: Ducks are pictured in a field at a poultry farm. REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Ducks are pictured in a field at a poultry farm. REUTERS

Hundreds of birds were culled in India's southern state of Kerala where a district has seen a surge in the number of bird flu or avian influenza cases, local health officials told Reuters partner ANI.

After an outbreak last week in broiler chickens in two villages in Kottayam district, authorities have culled hundreds of ducks and other domestic birds, district veterinary doctors said.

On Sunday, farmers were seen catching ducks in shallow ponds and handing them over to health officials to be taken to a designated area for culling.

"We started the culling operation of different domestic birds in an area of one-kilometre (0.62 mile) radius around the infectious ponds," Shaji Panikar, Kottayam's veterinary head, said on Monday.

The spread of the virus is a concern for governments and the poultry industry due to the devastation it can cause to flocks, the possibility of trade restrictions and a risk of human transmission.

World+Biz

Kerala / bird flu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

7h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

7h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

5h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

53m | Corporate Talks
Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

1h | TBS Insight
75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

1h | TBS Stories
Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

7h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide