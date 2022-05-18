In India's Gujarat, 12 labourers killed as factory wall collapses; Modi says 'heart-rending'

18 May, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 04:19 pm

In India's Gujarat, 12 labourers killed as factory wall collapses; Modi says 'heart-rending'

The government stands with the families of the deceased, said state minister Brijesh Merja

Hindustan Times
18 May, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 04:19 pm
In India&#039;s Gujarat, 12 labourers killed as factory wall collapses; Modi says &#039;heart-rending&#039;

At least 12 labourers were killed after a wall of a salt packaging factory at Halvad GIDC in Gujarat's Morbi district collapsed on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

The tragic incident took place at Sagar Salt factory situated inside the Halvad industrial area, said state labour and employment minister and local MLA Brijesh Merja. "At least 12 factory workers have died. Efforts to rescue others who might have been trapped under the debris is still on," he said.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected."

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of those who have lost their lives in the incident. The injured would be given ₹50,000.

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel announced ₹4 lakh each from the CM Relief Fund to the next of kin of each worker. Patel also instructed the Morbi district collector and system operators for immediate rescue and relief operations, news agency ANI reported.

 

