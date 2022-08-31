India's Q1 FY23 GDP grew by 13.5%, fastest in a year: Govt data

South Asia

Hindustan Times
31 August, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 07:21 pm

Related News

India's Q1 FY23 GDP grew by 13.5%, fastest in a year: Govt data

Earlier this month, in its monetary policy meeting, the RBI said that the GDP growth rate is likely to be around 16.2 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal year

Hindustan Times
31 August, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 07:21 pm
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year grew by 13.5 per cent, as against a 20.1 per cent growth seen during the same period last year, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on Wednesday.

Many analysts had projected the Indian economy will expand at a double-digit growth rate due to the base effect.

According to rating agency Icra, the GDP was likely to grow at 13 per cent while the State Bank of India in its report, projected the growth rate at 15.7 per cent for April-June 2022.

Earlier this month, in its monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that the GDP growth rate is likely to be around 16.2 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

China registered an economic growth of 0.4 per cent in April-June 2022.

News agency Reuters reported that the pace of growth is seen moderating going forward due to global recession fears and rising borrowing costs. The RBI has raised the benchmark policy rate by 140 basis points in three rates moves since May and has vowed to do more to bring inflation under its 6 per cent target ceiling.

"We are seeing signs of waning of the intensity of tailwind generated by economic reopening," Reuters quoted Kunal Kundu, an economist with Societe Generale GSC Pvt, as saying. "Add rising borrowing cost to benign domestic consumption prospects, and business investment could be potentially underwhelming," Kundu added.

Meanwhile, private investment during April-June increased 20.1 per cent from a year ago, data show. Government spending rose 1.3 per cent while private consumption was up 25.9 per cent.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

India GDP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

9h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

8h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

9h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

1h | Videos
Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

1h | Videos
200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

1h | Videos
Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries