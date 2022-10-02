India's gasoil, gasoline sales surge on festive demand

Reuters
02 October, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 02:38 pm

02 October, 2022

Reuters
02 October, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 02:38 pm
An employee stands next to a fuel pump at a fuel station in New Delhi, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An employee stands next to a fuel pump at a fuel station in New Delhi, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Gasoline and gasoil sales by Indian state refiners rose sharply in September from a year earlier, signalling a pick-up in industrial activity ahead of the festive season from this month, preliminary sales data showed.

Local fuel demand - a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third largest economy - regularly slows during the four-month monsoon season from June.

State-refiners' average daily gasoline sales rose 1.3% from August and was up 13.2% from a year earlier, the data showed.

Sales of gasoil in local markets increased by 4.6% from the previous month and by 22.6% from a year ago, the data shows.

India's gasoil consumption, which accounts for about two-fifths of the country's fuel demand, typically increases during the month-long festival season that ends with the celebration of Diwali as diesel-guzzling trucks hit the road and industrial activity gathers pace.

State retailers Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets.

