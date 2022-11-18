India's first privately built rocket, Vikram-S, launched by ISRO

India's first privately built rocket - Vikram-suborbital (VKS)- was launched by the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). The rocket - developed by Skyroot Aerospace - has been named after Vikram Sarabhai, hailed as the father of India's space sector. In a bid to symbolise a new start, the mission has been named 'Prarambh'. The launch took place from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at around 11.30 am. The rocket was said to have achieved the peak apogee of 89 km while the target was 80 km.

Dr Pawan Kumar Goenka, chairman, IN-SPACe called it a "milestone" and "a new era" in the space history of India with a private player witnessing a successful launch. "This is a new beginning for the private sector as it enters the space sector," he asserted.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had opened the space sector for participation by private players in June 2020.

Earlier this week, union minister Jitendra Singh had posted a video in a tweet: "Following PM @narendramodi's decision to open Space sector for private participation, India all set to make history by launching from Sriharikota the first-ever private Rocket "Vikram-S" developed by #StartUp "Skyroot Aerospace" under the guidance of #ISRO. #OpeningSpaceForAll (sic)."

With #StartUp Team "Skyroot Aerospace" at #Sriharikota, minutes before the launch of the first ever private Rocket, Vikram-S, named after Vikram Sarabhai, the founding father of India's Space program.

The union minister also attended the launch. He also shared a photo with the team. "This is indeed a new prarambh (start) for the private space sector," he said on Friday. "This is a turning point in India 's startup movement."