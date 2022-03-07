India's farm exports surge by 23% in Apr-Jan 2021-22

South Asia

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 11:34 pm

Import growth falls sharply
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

India's exports of agricultural and processed food products rose by over 23% to $19.70 billion in the first ten months of the current fiscal year (April-January, 2021-22) compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the country's government data.

The export of products under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) ambit increased from $15.97 billion in April-January 2020-21 to $19.70 billion during the first ten months of the current financial year.

Indian Ministry of Commerce & Industry has fixed the target for exports under APEDA basket products at $23.71 billion for the financial year 2021-22.

"We continue to focus on creating infrastructure for boosting exports by focusing on clusters in collaboration with state governments while taking into consideration objective of Agriculture Export Policy, 2018," M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA, said in a statement.

"We are also promoting exports of Geographical Indication registered products along with those unique from the north-eastern and hilly states," Angamuthu added.

