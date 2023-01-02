India's factories ended 2022 on a strong note

South Asia

Reuters
02 January, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 11:26 am

Related News

India's factories ended 2022 on a strong note

Reuters
02 January, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 11:26 am
Garment workers stitch shirts at a textile factory of Texport Industries in Hindupur town in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, February 9, 2022. Picture taken February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
Garment workers stitch shirts at a textile factory of Texport Industries in Hindupur town in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, February 9, 2022. Picture taken February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

India's manufacturing industry ended 2022 on a solid footing as business conditions improved at the fastest rate in over two years while growth in new orders and output accelerated, a business survey showed on Monday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index INPMI=ECI, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 57.8 in December from November's 55.7, better than a Reuters poll median forecast for 54.3.

December's reading was the highest since October 2020 and above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for an 18th straight month. The survey was conducted 6-19 December .

Monday's data cemented the view Asia's third-largest economy is better placed than many other emerging economies to weather the impact of a potential global recession.

"Following a promising start to 2022, the Indian manufacturing industry maintained a strong performance as time progressed, wrapping the year with the best expansion in production seen since November 2021," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market.

"Demand strength took centre stage among the reasons provided by firms for improvements in many measures. Additional materials were purchased and extra workers hired as companies sought to supplement production and maintain healthy levels of inventories. Input stocks rose at a near-record pace."

While both new orders and output continued to grow strongly exports rose at the slowest pace in five months as slowing global demand weighed on exports.

Rising domestic demand, however, did little to improve conditions in the labour market as the rate of job creation eased to a three-month low.

While input price inflation remained relatively muted in December, the prices manufacturers charged for their goods rose at the quickest pace since mid-2022.

That might keep overall inflation above the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4% over the coming months, curtailing the chances of policy easing by the central bank anytime soon.

Optimism about the next 12 months was little changed, remaining close to historical highs. The index only dipped from November when it was the highest in over seven-and-a-half years.

"While some may question the resilience of the Indian manufacturing industry in 2023 amid a deteriorating outlook for the global economy, manufacturers were strongly confident in their ability to lift production from present levels," added De Lima.

World+Biz / Global Economy

India / India economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Shivananda CS. Sketch: TBS

From STEM to STEAM: Education responding to the need of the times

44m | Thoughts
To break the never-ending cycle of macroeconomic crises and to regain its competitiveness, Argentina can draw inspiration from its national football team. Photo: Reuters

Lessons from Argentina's World Cup victory

2h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A new calendar for the new year!

1h | Brands
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

More war means more inflation

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

19h | TBS Entertainment
How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

19h | TBS SPORTS
Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

18h | TBS Today
Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037