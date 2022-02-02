India's exports rise by 23.69 pc to USD 34 bln in January, trade deficit widens to $17.94 bln

South Asia

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 05:26 pm

Related News

India's exports rise by 23.69 pc to USD 34 bln in January, trade deficit widens to $17.94 bln

The Country's exports rose to $34.06 billion in January due to robust performance by engineering, petroleum as well as gems and jewellery sectors

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 05:26 pm
A forklift operator stacks containers at the godown of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. Photo: Reuters
A forklift operator stacks containers at the godown of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. Photo: Reuters

India's exports rose 23.69 per cent to $34.06 billion in January owing to robust performance by engineering, petroleum as well as gems and jewellery sectors, even as trade deficit widened to $17.94 billion during the month, according to provisional figures of commerce ministry.

Imports in January grew by 23.74 per cent to USD 52.01 billion, the data, released on Tuesday, showed, report The Economic TImes.

Trade deficit widened to $17.94 billion during the month as against $14.49 billion in the same month last year.

Cumulatively, exports during April-January 2021-22 rose by 46.53 per cent to $335.44 billion as against $228.9 billion in the same period last year. Imports during the period jumped by 62.68 per cent to $495.83 billion.

Trade deficit, difference between imports and exports, stood at $160.38 billion during the ten months period of this fiscal as compared to $75.87 billion in April-January 2020.

According to the data, gold imports in January dipped by 40.42 per cent to USD 2.4 billion. Crude oil imports rose by 21.3 per cent to USD 11.43 billion in January.

Engineering exports rose by 24.13 per cent to USD 9.2 billion, petroleum by 74.73 per cent to USD 3.73 billion and gems and jewellery by 13.83 per cent to USD 3.23 billion.

Pharmaceuticals exports, however, dipped by 1 per cent to USD 2.05 billion in January.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Vice President Khalid Khan said that going by the current rate of growth, India will achieve USD 400 billion exports target for this fiscal.

FIEO President A Sakthivel said that the additional budget for the Interest Equalization Scheme for 2021-22 and provision of Rs 2,621.50 crore for 2022-23 have provided assurance on the continuance of the scheme and "we are expecting a suitable announcement in this regard".

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

India export / India's import / India economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

5h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

6h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

1d | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

21h | Videos
Messenger to come up with new features

Messenger to come up with new features

21h | Videos
Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

21h | Videos
Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb