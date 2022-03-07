India's exports jump by 22.36% to $33.81B in February

South Asia

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 05:17 pm

Related News

India's exports jump by 22.36% to $33.81B in February

“India’s merchandise export in April 2021-February 2022 was USD 374.05 billion, an increase of 45.80 per cent over USD 256.55 billion in April 2020-February 2021

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 05:17 pm
FILE PHOTO - A worker sits on a ship carrying containers at Mundra Port in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
FILE PHOTO - A worker sits on a ship carrying containers at Mundra Port in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

India's exports rose by 22.36 percent to $33.81 billion in February 2022 from $27.63 billion recorded in the same month last year led by strong growth in the sectors like engineering, petroleum and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to USD 21.19 billion, the government data showed on Wednesday.

Imports during the month too jumped by about 35 per cent to USD 55 billion, reports The Economic Times.

The trade deficit, the difference between imports and exports, stood at USD 13.12 billion in February 2021.

"India's merchandise export in April 2021-February 2022 was USD 374.05 billion, an increase of 45.80 per cent over USD 256.55 billion in April 2020-February 2021," it said.

Imports during the 11-month period rose by 59.21 per cent to USD 550.12 billion.

Trade deficit during this period widened to USD 176.07 billion as against USD 88.99 billion during April-February 2020-21.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

India / India economy / India export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

4h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

7h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

5h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

5 Superfood for strong immune system

5 Superfood for strong immune system

2h | Videos
Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

2h | Videos
Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

2h | Videos
Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market