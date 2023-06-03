India's deadliest rail accidents

South Asia

Reuters
03 June, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 08:44 am

Related News

India's deadliest rail accidents

Reuters
03 June, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 08:44 am
A view of a damaged compartment, following the deadly collision of two trains, in Balasore, India June 2, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a video. ANI/Reuters TV via REUTERS
A view of a damaged compartment, following the deadly collision of two trains, in Balasore, India June 2, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a video. ANI/Reuters TV via REUTERS

At least 207 people were killed and 900 injured when two passenger trains collided in Odisha on Friday, according to government officials in the eastern Indian state, in one of India's worst rail accidents in years.

Here are details of some of the deadliest rail accidents in India in recent decades:

June 1981: At least 800 people are killed when seven rear coaches of an overcrowded passenger train are blown off the track and fall into a river during a cyclone.

July 1988: An express train leaves the rails and plunges into a monsoon-swollen lake near Quilon in southern India, killing at least 106 people.

August 1995 - At least 350 people are killed when two trains collide 200 km (125 miles) from Delhi.

August 1999 - Two trains collide near Calcutta, leading to the deaths of at least 285 people.

October 2005: Several coaches of a passenger train derail in southern Andhra Pradesh state, near Velugonda. At least 77 people are killed.

July 2011: Around 70 people are killed and over 300 injured when a mail train derails in Fatehpur.

November 2016: Some 146 people are killed and more than 200 injured when an express train derails in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

January 2017: At least 41 people are killed after several coaches of a passenger train go off the rails in southern Andhra Pradesh state.

October 2018: A commuter train runs through a crowd gathered on the tracks for a festival in northern India's Amritsar city, killing at least 59 people and injuring 57.

World+Biz

India / Train accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1d | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

12h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

17h | TBS Economy
Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

13h | TBS Entertainment
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

21h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study