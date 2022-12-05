India's capital blanketed in smog; private construction banned

South Asia

Reuters
05 December, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 02:44 pm

Related News

India's capital blanketed in smog; private construction banned

Reuters
05 December, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 02:44 pm
FILE PHOTO: Traffic moves along a highway shrouded in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
FILE PHOTO: Traffic moves along a highway shrouded in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's capital, New Delhi, was engulfed in thick smog early on Monday as cooler weather exacerbated pollution and the government banned private construction in and around the city to try to limit dust and emissions.

Residents of New Delhi and its suburbs endure poor air every winter as colder, heavier air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions and smoke from the burning of crop stubble in the nearby states of Punjab and Haryana.

The air quality index in several parts of the city was between 350 and 400 on Monday, meaning it was "very poor", according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The central government banned all private construction in the city and surrounding areas on Sunday. Authorities also sprayed water in some neighbourhoods to try to clear the air.

The government said last week it would ban diesel autorickshaws in the capital and from 2027, allowing only those three-wheeled taxis that are powered by compressed natural gas or electricity to operate.

World+Biz

Smog / smog over Delhi / Delhi smog / Delhi air quality / Delhi air

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

4h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

6h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

WFP mVAM survey: 'The purpose is to know about the situation, not predict the future'

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

16h | Videos
Brazil: Road to World Cup final

Brazil: Road to World Cup final

16h | Videos
Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

16h | Videos
Tiebreakers both happy and painful

Tiebreakers both happy and painful

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence