India's April-August fiscal deficit at $66.56 billion - govt

Reuters
30 September, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 05:23 pm

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

India's fiscal deficit (INFISC=ECI) for the five months through August touched 5.42 trillion Indian rupees ($66.56 billion) or 32.6% of annual estimates, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts rose to about 7 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 13.9 trillion rupees, the data showed.

In February, while presenting the annual budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% of GDP for 2022/23 starting April, compared to 6.7% in the previous fiscal year.

($1 = 81.4340 Indian rupees)

India deficit / India economy

