India's Ambani wedding spectacle gets political with Modi posters

South Asia

Reuters
12 July, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 03:23 pm

Related News

India's Ambani wedding spectacle gets political with Modi posters

The four-day extravaganza will see Anant Ambani, 29 - the youngest son of Asia's richest person Mukesh Ambani - marry his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant, 29 on Friday, followed by three days of receptions

Reuters
12 July, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 03:23 pm
People walk past posters of India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside Jio World Convention Centre, the wedding venue of Anant Ambani, son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. REUTERS/Dhwani Pandya
People walk past posters of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside Jio World Convention Centre, the wedding venue of Anant Ambani, son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. REUTERS/Dhwani Pandya

 The wedding of a scion from India's ultra-wealthy Ambani family - much in the news for its opulent celebrations and VIP-studded guest list - has suddenly developed more political overtones with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi now lining the road to the venue.

The four-day extravaganza will see Anant Ambani, 29 - the youngest son of Asia's richest person Mukesh Ambani - marry his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant, 29 on Friday, followed by three days of receptions.

"Heartfelt welcome to India's beloved and respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai," read the dozens of posters recently erected by his ruling party along the road to Ambani's Reliance Industries-owned Jio World Convention Centre.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While attendees to the nuptials are expected to include reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson as well as former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, Modi's name had not figured on the guest list shared by organisers.

Modi is visiting the Mumbai area to inaugurate "a project" and may briefly attend the Ambani wedding, said Manoj Shinde, a police official from the traffic department of the Bandra Kurla Complex district where the venue is located.

Modi has faced much criticism from Indian opposition leaders who say he is too close to tycoons like Ambani, allegations that the prime minister and his government have denied.

The wedding has been deemed a public event by local officials due to the attendance of so many international and local celebrities, politicians and business leaders.

That's meant traffic in the area has been closed to the public for most of the day for four days - raising the ire of locals in Mumbai - a city plagued by traffic congestion, especially in the monsoon season.

The estimated millions and millions of dollars spent by Ambani on the months-long celebrations - which have seen pop stars Rihanna and Justin Bieber perform at pre-wedding events, have also triggered debate in a country where income inequality has been rising.

Though some proponents have said the events are boosting the economy and help generate business for many citizens, others like Indian opposition politician Thomas Isaac have called the amount of spending "obscene".

"Legally it maybe their money but such ostentatious expenditure is a sin against mother earth and (the) poor," he said in a post on X.

Top News / World+Biz

Mukesh Ambani / India / Narendra Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

3h | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

2h | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

7h | Panorama
Local brands have found innovative and creative ways to incorporate imitation pearls in their designs. Photo: 6 Yards Story.

Into the world of timeless pearls and local brands

7h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

18h | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

17h | Videos
Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

20h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

20h | Videos