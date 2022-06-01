India's 2021-22 sugar output up 15% year-on-year –industry

India's sugar mills have so far produced a record 35.2 million tonnes of the sweetener in the current season to September 2022, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd, a producers' body, said on Tuesday.

Sugar season in India, the world's biggest producer, starts from 1 October.

Mills churned out 30.6 million tonnes of sugar between 1 October, 2020, when the previous season began, and 30 May 2021, the federation said in a statement.

India imposed restrictions on sugar exports for the first time in six years on May 24, capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes.