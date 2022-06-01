India's 2021-22 sugar output up 15% year-on-year –industry

South Asia

Reuters
01 June, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 03:19 pm

Related News

India's 2021-22 sugar output up 15% year-on-year –industry

Reuters
01 June, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 03:19 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India's sugar mills have so far produced a record 35.2 million tonnes of the sweetener in the current season to September 2022, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd, a producers' body, said on Tuesday.

Sugar season in India, the world's biggest producer, starts from 1 October.

Mills churned out 30.6 million tonnes of sugar between 1 October, 2020, when the previous season began, and 30 May 2021, the federation said in a statement.

India imposed restrictions on sugar exports for the first time in six years on May 24, capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes.

India / India exports / Sugar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

6h | Earth
The Rapid Action Battalion-11 arrested Marzia Akter Shila Monday for attacking a female student at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what she considers ‘obscene’ clothes. Photo: TBS

Why online support for the Narsingdi attacker should have us all worried

5h | Panorama
Regulators should reflect on the crypto’s significance in real-world situations. Photo: collected

When crypto's tulipmania meets the real economy

2h | Panorama
Within a year of starting up Silly Chilly Hotsauce, Sufia hired a commercial kitchen to produce it, which was locally sourced from farms in New Jersey. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Follow thy gut: How an employee in fashion built a food business in the East Coast 

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

7h | Videos
Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

19h | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

20h | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products