Indian Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold, says no new case till further orders

South Asia

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 08:22 pm

Related News

Indian Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold, says no new case till further orders

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 08:22 pm
The Indian Supreme Court/ HT File Photo
The Indian Supreme Court/ HT File Photo

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday stayed all proceedings in sedition cases and directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking sedition charges until the government re-examines the colonial era penal law.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said all pending cases, appeals and proceedings with respect to charges framed for sedition should be kept in abeyance, reports Times of India.

The SC bench said those already booked under Section 124A IPC and in jail could approach competent courts for appropriate relief and bail.

It also said that any relief granted to the accused will continue.

This is the first time in 162 years that the operation of provision of Section 124A has been suspended. The apex court said the Union government is free to issue additional directions to the states.

The top court will now hear the pleas challenging the validity of sedition provisions in the third week of July. By then, the Centre would have the time to undertake the exercise to re-examine the provision.

Earlier during the hearing, the Centre told the court that it cannot prevent police from registering a cognizable offence under sedition provision, but said an FIR under Section 124A would be registered only if area superintendent of police (SP) is satisfied that facts of a case involves sedition offence.

With regard to pending sedition cases, the Centre suggested that hearing on bail pleas in such matters may be expedited as the government did not know the gravity of offence in each case and they may have terror or money laundering angles.

"Ultimately, pending cases are before judicial forum and we need to trust courts," the law officer told the bench which also comprised justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.
What is Sedition law?

Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with sedition, was drafted by Thomas Babington Macaulay and included in the IPC in 1870.
What does Section 124 A states?

Section 124A of the IPC, which deals with sedition, states, "Whoever, words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government established by law in India shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which fine may be added, or with fine."

Punishment under Section 124A

Sedition is a non-bailable offence. Punishment under the law varies from imprisonment up to three years to a life term and fine. A person charged under this law can't apply for a government job. They have to live without their passport and must present themselves in the court as and when required.

Top News / World+Biz

India Supreme Court / India / India sedition law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

11h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

12h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

6h | Videos
Solve the problem of foot cracking

Solve the problem of foot cracking

6h | Videos
Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

6h | Videos
Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert