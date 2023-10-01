Indian spacecraft heads towards centre of solar system

South Asia

BSS/AFP
01 October, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 12:19 pm

Related News

Indian spacecraft heads towards centre of solar system

The Aditya-L1 mission, which started its four-month journey towards the centre of the solar system on 2 September, carries instruments to observe the Sun's outermost layers

BSS/AFP
01 October, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 12:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

India's Sun-monitoring spacecraft has crossed a landmark point on its journey to escape "the sphere of Earth's influence", its space agency said, days after the disappointment of its Moon rover failing to awaken.

The Aditya-L1 mission, which started its four-month journey towards the centre of the solar system on September 2, carries instruments to observe the Sun's outermost layers.

"The spacecraft has escaped the sphere of Earth's influence," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a statement late Saturday.

Aditya, named after the Hindu Sun deity, has travelled 920,000 kilometres (570,000 miles), just over half the journey's total distance.

India's private space sector skyrockets

At that point, the gravitational forces of both astronomical bodies cancel out, allowing the mission to remain in a stable halo orbit around our nearest star.

"This is the second time in succession that ISRO could send a spacecraft outside the sphere of influence of the Earth, the first time being the Mars Orbiter Mission", the agency added.

In August, India became the first country to land a craft near the largely unexplored lunar south pole, and just the fourth nation to land on the Moon.

Rover Pragyan surveyed the vicinity of its landing site but was powered down before the start of lunar night, which lasts roughly two weeks on Earth.

India had hoped to prolong the mission by reactivating the solar-powered vehicle once daylight returned to the lunar surface, but so far has been greeted by radio silence.

"It is OK if it does not wake up because the rover has done what it was expected to do," ISRO chief S. Somanath said Wednesday.

In 2014, India became the first Asian nation to put a craft into orbit around Mars, and it is slated to launch a three-day crewed mission into Earth orbit by next year.

The United States and the European Space Agency have sent numerous probes to the centre of the solar system, beginning with NASA's Pioneer programme in the 1960s.

Japan and China have both launched their own solar observatory missions into Earth orbit.

But if successful, ISRO's latest mission will be the first by any Asian nation to be placed in orbit around the Sun.

Top News / World+Biz

India / space / Aditya L1

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The price back to the normal range is possible if the corporations who control the feed market reduce the feed and chick prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Will eggs ever return to its 'normal' price?

3h | Features
Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

19h | Features
Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

1d | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fugitive founder of crypto hedge fund arrested in Singapore

Fugitive founder of crypto hedge fund arrested in Singapore

58m | TBS Economy
Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

14h | TBS SPORTS
Many urban workers are moving to villages

Many urban workers are moving to villages

15h | TBS Stories
How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

16h | TBS World