Indian SC to hear plea seeking court-monitored probe in Gujarat bridge collapse

South Asia

Hindustan Times
01 November, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 12:49 pm

Related News

Indian SC to hear plea seeking court-monitored probe in Gujarat bridge collapse

Hindustan Times
01 November, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 12:49 pm
A view of the Supreme Court of India while a hearing on the Babri Majid – Ram Janmabhoomi case was underway in New Delhi in October 2019./ Hindustan Times
A view of the Supreme Court of India while a hearing on the Babri Majid – Ram Janmabhoomi case was underway in New Delhi in October 2019./ Hindustan Times

In the Gujarat bridge collapse incident, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding a court-monitored judicial inquiry. The top court would hear the plea on November 14. The PIL has been filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari.

More than 130 people have died after a bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday evening. Among those who have died are over 40 children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who arrived in his home state on Sunday - would be visiting the accident site on Tuesday afternoon. He held a high-level meeting on Monday evening along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other top officials to review the situation.

The 233 metres-long suspension bridge collapsed when a large number of weekend visitors had gathered on Sunday evening amid festive celebrations. Overcrowding and lapses in repair work are believed to be the main causes behind the accident. It has turned out to be one of the worst disasters in recent times. The bridge had opened just a few days ago following repairs and the manufacturing firm - Oreva group - which was tasked with maintenance is now under scanner.

The state government has formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident. On Monday, nine people - including two employees of the Oreva Group - were arrested.

Meanwhile, as the incident comes ahead of the state polls, the opposition has been demanding a deeper investigation. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said a panel - under the supervision of a retired judge - should be formed for the probe.

Now, new details have emerged that have put Gujarat-based electrical appliances manufacturing firm Oreva at the centre of everything. The company has been maintaining the bridge for 15 years, and was responsible for the repair work and renovation of it. Nine people, including two managers of Oreva, have been arrested so far over the accident.

Morbi chief security officer Sandeep Singh Jhala said that Oreva was probably not issued a fitness certificate to reopen the bridge. "They did not give us any information that they were reopening the bridge," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Besides, ticketing clerks, security guards and contractors have been held. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that people were simply entering the bridge, with no one stopping them, despite the requirement of tickets. Overcrowding and negligence have come out to be the primary areas of focus in the tragedy.

Top News / World+Biz

Gujrat bridge collapse / Gujrat hanging bridge / Gujrat / Indian Supreme Court / India Supreme Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

1h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

2h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

3h | Panorama
Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

15h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

18h | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

19h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due