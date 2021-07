The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo/File Photo

India's securities regulator and customs authorities are investigating some Adani Group companies for non-compliance of rules, India's junior finance minister told parliament on Monday.

It was not immediately clear when the investigation was launched.

The minister, Pankaj Chaudhary, did not name which companies were involved.