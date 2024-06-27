Indian president joins debate: Why so much discussion about the emergency even after 50 years

In recent days, Indian politics has been abuzz with debates about a state of emergency, and now the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has joined it.

In a joint session of both houses of the Indian parliament today (27 June), she stated that the emergency imposed in 1975 was darkest chapter of a direct attack on the constitution.

This was her first address to Parliament after the general election elected a new Lok Sabha.

"Today is 27th June. The imposition of emergency on 25 June 1975, was the biggest and darkest chapter of direct attack on the constitution. The entire country felt outraged," she said.

"But the country emerged victorious over such unconstitutional forces as the traditions of the republic lie at the core of India," she told the joint session of both the houses amid cheers from the treasury benches and protests by the opposition.

The President's remarks come amid heated debates between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress over the emergency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers have been emphasising the horrors of the emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi's government, while Congress and its allies argue that the Modi government has effectively imposed an "undeclared emergency" over the past decade.

25 June marked the 50th anniversary of Indira Gandhi's emergency declaration, sparking intense debates both inside and outside parliament. The Indian media has also been covering various analyses and discussions related to this period.

In light of the anniversary, Prime Minister Modi has naturally been vocal about the emergency and Congress's role, especially after opposition leader Rahul Gandhi showed him the constitution during his oath-taking in the Lok Sabha, implying adherence to constitutional norms.

This sentiment took a formal turn once the session commenced.

On Wednesday, newly re-elected speaker Om Birla criticized the emergency and passed a resolution condemning it, ensuring the issue was recorded in the parliamentary proceedings. The first day of the first session of the new Lok Sabha saw significant commotion due to this.

A look back at India's Emergency

On 12 June 1975, the Allahabad High Court declared Indira Gandhi's election from Rae Bareli invalid due to electoral malpractices. The Supreme Court allowed her to remain as Prime Minister but barred her from participating in parliamentary proceedings.

In this context, on 25 June, President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed declared a state of emergency. Lasting until March 21, 1977, this period saw the arrest of thousands of opposition leaders and activists, with severe restrictions on fundamental rights and freedom of expression.

This period is regarded as a 'dark chapter' in India's history.

As a result, Congress was unable to win the subsequent election, and even Indira Gandhi lost her seat from Rae Bareli. However, the anti-Indira coalition government couldn't complete its term due to internal disagreements, leading to Indira Gandhi's return to power in 1981.