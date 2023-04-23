Indian postman nabbed by BSF for smuggling phensedyl in North 24 Parganas

India's Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday (27 April) caught a postman red-handed while smuggling phensedyl through a parcel in the neighbouring country's North 24 Parganas district.

The incident took place at BSF's Border Out Post Hakimpur, 112 Battalion, under South Bengal Frontier, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal (WB), reports ANI News.

The accused was identified as Talat Mahmood, a postman at Duttapara post office, WB. He was stopped by BSF personnel while he was riding a bike towards Hakimpur

A large sealed parcel was found on him during a search. As BSF opened the parcel in the presence of the villagers and locals at the border outpost some 38 bottles of phensedyl were found, a BSF official was quoted as saying by ANI News.

The postman, following interrogation, admitted to being involved in smuggling activities for the last seven to eight months.

Talat Mahmood stated that he used to note down the details of large parcels delivered a day or two in advance, create a fresh copy of the sender and receiver's information along with the same barcode, and paste it on a fake parcel containing phensedyl.

Then he would sell these bottles to local smugglers and make a hefty profit, the official informed further.

The postmaster of the Hakimpur post office has sent a letter to the Head Post Office on the incident.

The postman was handed over to the Swaroopnagar police station in India along with the seized drugs.

Phensedyl is a syrup that gives short-term relief from sneezing, coughing, or runny nose due to minor throat and airway irritation.