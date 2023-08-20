Indian police stop a conference of activists and academics discussing G20 issues ahead of summit

South Asia

AP/UNB
20 August, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 02:48 pm

Related News

Indian police stop a conference of activists and academics discussing G20 issues ahead of summit

Nearly 400 participants had spent two days debating the G-20 agenda and key issues that affect much of the world’s population, including food security, climate change, labor rights, natural resources and rising inequality

AP/UNB
20 August, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 02:48 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian police intervened to stop a meeting of prominent activists, academics and politicians discussing global issues ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations that will be hosted in New Delhi next month, the meeting's organizers said Sunday.

Nearly 400 participants had spent two days debating the G-20 agenda and key issues that affect much of the world's population, including food security, climate change, labor rights, natural resources and rising inequality.

The meeting also featured speakers who were critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's role in hosting the G-20 summit, saying it was using the event to bolster Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of a general election next year.

Meeting organizers for the "We20" conference said they received a letter from New Delhi police on Sunday morning telling them to end the meeting since it did not have the proper permission in a high-security zone, according to Kavita Kabeer, a spokesperson for the group.

"We are shocked that we need to have permission to practice democracy," a statement by the organizers said.

Critics of Modi say India's democratic principles are under threat, and that assaults on the press and free speech have grown brazen under his government. Modi's ministers deny this and say India's democracy is robust and thriving.

Suman Nalwa, a Delhi Police spokesperson, declined to comment.

The Hindu newspaper cited police officer Sanjay Sain as saying that no police permission was sought for the meeting.

"They had erected tents outside the building. And there was a considerable gathering of people in an area where Section 144 (prohibiting gatherings of four or more people) had been imposed," Sain said.

The organizer's statement said police had also tried to disrupt the meeting on Saturday by preventing people from reaching the venue, but the program went on as scheduled.

Jairam Ramesh, an opposition Congress lawmaker, said it is "extraordinary that Delhi Police are stopping people from attending the We20 meeting."

A. Raja, a leader of the Communist Party of India, said the police action was an attack on freedom of expression.

We20 meeting organizers said the G-20 is a "popular networking event for the rich and powerful, under the pretense of saving the world."

The Indian government has mounted an advertising campaign ahead of the G-20 summit to showcase the country's growing global clout under Modi, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat said.

Critics also challenged the interests of the G-20 and whom it served to benefit.

"The G20 is being organized to secure the corporate interests of a few. We need to work to secure our interests, our rights, our forests, our water," said Roma Malik of the All India Union of Forests' Working People.

Top News / World+Biz

India / G20

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country