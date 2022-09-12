Indian police arrest Bangladeshi illegally living in Bengaluru

South Asia

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 09:10 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police in India on Friday (9 September) caught a 43-year-old Bangladeshi who had been living illegally in Bengaluru.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police rounded up Alameen on the suspicion that he was peddling drugs, but instead, they recovered mobile phones with several contact numbers registered in Bangladesh and an Aadhaar card., reports the Hindu. 

Upon questioning, Alameen said that he is from Barisal Division and had crossed the border illegally with his family 10 years ago and settled in Delhi before moving to Bengaluru, the police said.

He was living in a migrant colony at Kadugodi with his family and working under a BBMP contractor for the last eight years and even got an Aadhaar card done, police further said. 

Police said he has been booked under India's Foreigners Act and the Passports Act and that they are investigating to ascertain the source of the Aadhaar card.

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’