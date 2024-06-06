Indian PM Modi's oath ceremony will be on Saturday: What we know so far

South Asia

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 12:36 pm

Related News

Indian PM Modi's oath ceremony will be on Saturday: What we know so far

PM Modi also telephoned Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and she has accepted his invitation

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 12:36 pm
FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Narendra Modi has been chosen to be Indias' Prime Minister for a third time in a key meeting with allies in Delhi yesterday (5 June), sources told NDTV

Additionally, leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Nepal as well as other neighbouring countries will attend the ceremony on Saturday (8 June), says NDTV.

The media division of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said he has accepted the invitation to attend Saturday's event and also congratulated PM Modi for his electoral victory.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

PM Modi also telephoned Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and she has accepted his invitation, news agency PTI reported citing diplomatic sources.

Formal invitations will be sent on Thursday to Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', his Bhutan counterpart Tshering Tobgay and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth, the report said.

The BJP with 240 seats has fallen short of the halfway mark but the NDA has comfortably crossed the magic number, winning 293 out of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha.

The NDA partners, including Telugu Desam Party's Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal United boss Nitish Kumar, met at the Prime Minister's residence yesterday and unanimously chose PM Modi as the leader of the alliance.

In 2014, the leaders of the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries attended PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony and in 2019, the leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries attended his oath ceremony.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Narendra Modi / Lok Sabha / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

3h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

6h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chronology of Bangladesh's National Budget

Chronology of Bangladesh's National Budget

6h | Videos
Bargaining with Nitish-Naidu may be difficult for Modi

Bargaining with Nitish-Naidu may be difficult for Modi

18h | Videos
How India's election was promoted in the international media

How India's election was promoted in the international media

18h | Videos
Is lab-grown meat able to meet demand?

Is lab-grown meat able to meet demand?

4h | Videos