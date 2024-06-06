Indian PM Modi's oath ceremony will be on Saturday: What we know so far

FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Narendra Modi has been chosen to be Indias' Prime Minister for a third time in a key meeting with allies in Delhi yesterday (5 June), sources told NDTV

Additionally, leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Nepal as well as other neighbouring countries will attend the ceremony on Saturday (8 June), says NDTV.

The media division of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said he has accepted the invitation to attend Saturday's event and also congratulated PM Modi for his electoral victory.

PM Modi also telephoned Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and she has accepted his invitation, news agency PTI reported citing diplomatic sources.

Formal invitations will be sent on Thursday to Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', his Bhutan counterpart Tshering Tobgay and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth, the report said.

The BJP with 240 seats has fallen short of the halfway mark but the NDA has comfortably crossed the magic number, winning 293 out of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha.

The NDA partners, including Telugu Desam Party's Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal United boss Nitish Kumar, met at the Prime Minister's residence yesterday and unanimously chose PM Modi as the leader of the alliance.

In 2014, the leaders of the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries attended PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony and in 2019, the leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries attended his oath ceremony.