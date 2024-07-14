Indian PM Modi becomes most followed global leader on X with 100 million followers

14 July, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 10:16 pm

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Collected
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Collected

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday set a new milestone by becoming the most followed global leader on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with over 100 million followers.

The Indian prime minister is far ahead of other world leaders like US president Joe Biden (38.1 million followers), Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed (11.2 million followers) and Pope Francis (18.5 million followers).

"A hundred million on @X! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people's blessings, constructive criticism and more. Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well," Modi posted on X.

In India, PM Modi has more followers than other Indian politicians. Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 million followers while Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million followers.

Due to Modi's popularity on X, the world leaders are eager to engage with him as connecting with him boosts their own follower base, engagements, views and reposts. The prime minister's massive popularity was witnessed in Italy and Austria.

Not just politicians, Prime Minister Modi has more followers than global sporting icons including Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Brazilian football star Neymar Jr (63.6 million), US basketball player LeBron James (52.9 million).

Modi is ahead of celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).

Modi's X handle witnessed a staggering growth of approximately 30 million users in the last three years. On YouTube he has nearly 25 million subscribers while there are 91 million followers on his Instagram account.

Having joined X in 2009, the prime minister has used the platform for constructive engagement. He follows numerous common citizens, interacts with them, replies to their messages, and has never blocked anyone. PM Modi has always used this platform organically, without ever resorting to paid promotions or bots.

With a blend of insightful and engaging posts on X, the PM has captivated millions around the globe. His rise in the digital sphere underscores his influential presence. It reflects his ability to resonate with a diverse and dynamic audience.

