Indian PM to flag off 3,200-km long Varanasi-Dhaka-Dibrugarh cruise

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the longest-ever luxury cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh on 13 January.

A flag-off is part of a pilot project and the government along with private operators would subsequently decide the calendar of the cruise trip based on the feasibility study, reports The Hindu.

The project is expected to boost the tourism potential and relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The cruise is expected to start its journey from Sant Ravidas ghat on the banks of Ganga in Varanasi, which is the Indian Prime Minister's constituency.

It will set sail for 51 days from Varanasi to enter Bangladesh from West Bengal before docking at Dibrugarh in Assam. Highly placed Indian government sources have announced that Border Security Force (BSF) has been assigned the task of providing security to the cruise.

An inter-ministerial meeting was held that was chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and attended by representatives from the nodal Shipping and Home ministries on Saturday to finalise the 3,200 kilometre-long "Ganga Vilas" cruise.

During the meeting, immigration and customs checkpoints, security, and other logistic issues of the inland waterways cruise were discussed. It was decided that immigration and customs facility will be made available at the Varanasi airport.

Indian passengers will have to testify their travel credentials at the Hemnagar checkpoint in the Sunderbans area of West Bengal before the cruise enters Bangladesh waters.

The initial immigration checking in Bangladesh is set to happen at Antiharabanki

This is the first time an inland cruise is set to cover a 3,200-km long distance.

According to Indian officials, Ganga Vilas will sail from Varanasi to Ghazipur, both in Uttar Pradesh, and enter Bihar through Buxar ahead of arriving at Patna. From there it will sail into West Bengal via Farakka, where a multimodal hub is also coming up, and move further to Murshidabad to reach Kolkata. The cruise will set off for Dhaka and come back to India through Guwahati, sail through Sibsagar before berthing at Dibrugarh, states the Hindu.

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has signed an MOU with Antara Luxury River Cruises and JM Baxi River Cruises to carry out the operation.