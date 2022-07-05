Indian plane with over 100 passengers makes emergency landing in Karachi

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 03:38 pm

Indian plane with over 100 passengers makes emergency landing in Karachi

Permission was granted on humanitarian grounds at the request of an Indian pilot, say sources

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 03:38 pm
A file photo of SpiceJet airctaft.
A file photo of SpiceJet airctaft.

A Dubai-bound Indian flight made an emergency landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) due to a technical fault developed during the journey, according to sources.

The sources in the aviation department shared that SpiceJet flight SG-11 encountered a technical issue in Pakistan's airspace and sought emergency landing permission at the Karachi airport, reports The News.

They said that the permission was granted on humanitarian grounds at the request of an Indian pilot.

The Boeing 737 with over 100 passengers on board made the emergency landing at the JIAP. 

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the engineers are working to fix the fault and only after their clearance the aircraft will be allowed to fly.

In a statement, the Indian airline stated that SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi - Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning.

"The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments."

A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai, it added.

Comments

