Indian official drained reservoir to retrieve dropped phone. Now he has been fined Rs21 lakh.

South Asia

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 12:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Indian officer, who had been suspended earlier, has been fined for draining 21 lakh of litres of water to retrieve his mobile phone that had fallen into a reservoir while he was taking a selfie with his friends during a picnic on Sunday.

Rajesh Kumar Vishwas was served with a penalty of Rs21 lakh, corresponding to the quantity of water wasted, as reported by the Ananda Bazaar.

Sub-divisional officer (water resources department) RC Dhivar allegedly gave verbal permission to Rajesh Kumar Vishwas to drain the water.

Kanker collector Priyanka Shukla, who ordered a report and issued a show-cause notice when the matter came to light, said Vishwas misused his position to search for his mobile phone. "Lakhs of litres [of water was drained] in summer season which is unacceptable...he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect," the suspension order stated.

Dhivar was unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts.

Vishwas said the locals told him the canal is 10 feet deep and the phone worth around Rs95,000 can be retrieved. "Initially, they tried to get it but in vain. Then they suggested to me that if the water could be emptied by 3-4 feet, then they could retrieve the phone."

He said Dhivar told him since the water is not used by the farmers, it could be drained. "I emptied the waste by three feet with the help of the local people and their support and found the phone," said Vishwas. He added he paid for getting the water drained. He insisted the water was unusable.

Comments

