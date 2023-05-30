Indian officer fined 21 lakh rupees for draining reservoir

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 12:37 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Indian officer, who had been suspended earlier, has been fined for draining 21 lakhs of liters of water to retrieve his mobile phone that had fallen into it while taking a selfie with his friends during a picnic on Sunday.

Rajesh Kumar Vishwas was served with a penalty of 21 lakh rupees, corresponding to the quantity of water wasted, as reported by Ananda Bazaar.

Sub-divisional officer (water resources department) RC Dhivar allegedly gave verbal permission to Rajesh Kumar Vishwas to drain out the water.

Kanker collector Priyanka Shukla, who ordered a report and issued a show-cause notice when the matter came to light, said Vishwas misused his position to search his mobile phone. "...lakhs of liters [of water was drained] in summer season which is unacceptable. ...he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect," the suspension order stated.

Dhivar was unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts.

Vishwas said the locals told him the canal is 10 feet deep and the phone worth around ₹95,000 can be retrieved. "Initially, they tried to get it but in vain. Then they suggested to me that if the water could be emptied by 3-4 feet, then they could retrieve the phone."

He said Dhivar told him since the water is not used by the farmers, it could be drained. "I emptied the waste weir by three feet with the help of the local people and their support and found the phone," said Vishwas. He added he paid for getting the water drained. He insisted the water was unusable.



