Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

South Asia

TBS Report
06 March, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 02:00 pm

Related News

Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

TBS Report
06 March, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 02:00 pm
BrahMos precision strike missile successfully launched by Ship by the Indian Navy, in the Arabian Sea, on Sunday, March 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
BrahMos precision strike missile successfully launched by Ship by the Indian Navy, in the Arabian Sea, on Sunday, March 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Navy on Sunday (5 March) successfully test-fired in the Arabian Sea the ship-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic missile.

The missile that was tested had the indigenous "seeker and booster", reports The Hindu citing officials.

"The Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO-designed indigenous seeker and booster, reinforcing our commitment towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence," said a senior military official.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

The anti-ship version of the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April last year.

India is also exporting BrahMos missiles.

In January last year, India sealed a $375 million deal with the Philippines for supplying three batteries of the missile.

BrahMos missile / Indian Navy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2h | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

2h | Thoughts
Mohsena Akter Drishty and Md. Tanvir Haider Siddique. Sketch: TBS

Can Bangladesh be truly digital without access to any universal digital payment system?

4h | Thoughts
Three people were killed and over 50 injured in explosion at a building in Dhaka&#039;s Science Lab area on 5 March, 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Frequent fires: The damage to lives, the damage to our image

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

17h | TBS SPORTS
Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

16h | TBS SPORTS
Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

19h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college