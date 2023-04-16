Indian MP Atiq Ahmad's three killers sent to 14-day judicial custody

South Asia

16 April, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 08:40 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The three killers of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were sent to 14-day judicial custody by remand magistrate, Prayagraj on Sunday. The shooters – identified as Sunny Singh, Lavlesh Tiwari, and Arun Maurya – were produced before the court earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Atiq's and Ashraf's bodies have been brought to Kasari Masari graveyard their native village located in the old city area of Prayagraj where they will be buried. Notably, Atiq's son Asad who was killed in an encounter with the UP STF in Jhansi on 13 April was buried at the same place on Saturday.

Atiq Ahmad&#039;s killers. Photo: Uttar Pradesh Police
Atiq Ahmad's killers. Photo: Uttar Pradesh Police

The Ahmad brothers were killed on Saturday night around 10pm when they were being taken for a medical examination as a mandatory legal requirement in Prayagraj. The three assailants posed as journalists, and shot Atiq and Ashraf at point-blank range in full view of camera crews. They were even surrounded by police when the incident took place. The shooters immediately surrendered after the killing and were arrested.

Following the incident, internet services were suspended in the old Prayagraj area and Section 144 of CrPc was imposed in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, the UP government formed a three-member judicial committee to probe the killing of Ahmad brothers. The commission will be headed by Allahabad high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, and will include two other members - retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh.

Atiq Ahmad / India

