Indian man beheaded for supporting Nupur Sharma, 2 held

A youth was beheaded by two men in the Maldas street area of Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. The deceased had reportedly shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, a few days ago. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said both the accused youth were arrested from Rajsamand, adding investigation in the case will be done under the Case Officer Scheme to ensure speedy trial.

According to reports, the killers posted a video of the beheading and even threatened to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life.

Soon after, locals staged a protest over the murder, following which shops in the area were closed. Internet services were suspended for the next 24 hours in the district as the situation turned tense. Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in seven police station areas, said police.

Police said a statewide alert has been issued to all superintendents of police and inspector generals to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. "We're assessing the law and order to take further decisions," ADG (law and order), Rajasthan, was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Two ADGPs from Jaipur, one more SP and 600 additional police force have been sent to Udaipur. The culprits will not be spared," he added.

A statewide alert has been issued to all SPs & IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. We're assessing the law and order situation to take further decisions: ADG (L&O), Rajasthan on Udaipur murder pic.twitter.com/UTcJAh4jxe

Earlier, the chief minister promised to ensure strict action for those involved in the act and appealed to citizens to maintain peace and not share any related video. "It is a very sad incident. It is not a small incident, what has happened is beyond one's imagination. The culprits will not be spared," he told reporters.

"I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in this incident. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not share the video of the act," Gehlot wrote in a Twitter thread.

Police said thorough investigation will be conducted into the murder. "A few accused have been identified. Police teams have been constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act," the superintended of police, Udaipur, was quoted as saying by ANI.

The collector of Udaipur collector said the affected family will be provided help from the government. "I appeal to all to maintain peace and law and order. Stringent action will be taken against the accused."

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria said he has spoken to the CM over the issue. "Those involved be arrested and assistance be given to victim family. This incident is not possible due to a single person, it could be because of some organisation. It's horrendous and failure of administration," Kataria said.