Indian, Japanese scientists unearth 600-million-year-old ocean in Himalayas

South Asia

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 06:17 pm

Related News

Indian, Japanese scientists unearth 600-million-year-old ocean in Himalayas

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 06:17 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Niigata University, Japan, have made a remarkable discovery high in the Himalayas. They have found preserved water droplets trapped in mineral deposits, believed to be remnants of an ancient ocean that existed approximately 600 million years ago.

The analysis of these mineral deposits, containing both calcium and magnesium carbonates, has provided the scientific team with valuable insights.

In a release on Thursday, the Bengaluru-based IISc revealed that this discovery has also shed light on potential events that might have contributed to a significant oxygenation event in Earth's history, reports NDTV.

"We have found a time capsule for paleo oceans," says Prakash Chandra Arya, PhD student at the Centre for Earth Sciences (CEaS), IISc, and first author of the study published in 'Precambrian Research'.
According to the statement, scientists believe that between 700 and 500 million years ago, thick sheets of ice covered the Earth for an extended period, called the Snowball Earth glaciation (one of the major glacial events in Earth's history).

What followed this, it said, was an increase in the amount of oxygen in the Earth's atmosphere, called the Second Great Oxygenation Event, which eventually led to the evolution of complex life forms.

So far, scientists have not fully understood how these events were connected due to the lack of well-preserved fossils and the disappearance of all past oceans that existed in the Earth's history, IISc noted, adding that exposures of such marine rocks in the Himalayas can provide some answers.

"We don't know much about past oceans," says Mr Arya. "How different or similar were they compared to present-day oceans? Were they more acidic or basic, nutrient-rich or deficient, warm or cold, and what was their chemical and isotopic composition?" Such insights could also provide clues about the Earth's past climate, and this information can be useful for climate modelling, he adds.

The deposits found by the team - which date back to around the time of the Snowball Earth glaciation - showed that the sedimentary basins were deprived of calcium for an extended period, probably due to low riverine input.

"During this time, there was no flow in the oceans, and hence no calcium input. When there is no flow or calcium input, as more calcium precipitates, the amount of magnesium goes up," explains Sajeev Krishnan, Professor at CEaS and corresponding author of the study. The magnesium deposits formed at this time were able to trap paleo ocean water in their pore space as they crystallised, the researchers suggest.

The calcium deprivation also likely led to a nutrient deficiency, making it conducive for slow-growing photosynthetic cyanobacteria, which could have started spewing out more oxygen into the atmosphere.

"Whenever there is an increase in the oxygen level in the atmosphere, you will have biological radiation (evolution)," says Mr Arya.

The team hunted for these deposits across a long stretch of the western Kumaon Himalayas, extending from Amritpur to the Milam glacier, and Dehradun to the Gangotri glacier region.

Using extensive laboratory analysis, they were able to confirm that the deposits are a product of precipitation from ancient ocean water, and not from other places, such as the Earth's interior (for example, from submarine volcanic activity).

The researchers believe that these deposits can provide information about ancient oceanic conditions such as pH, chemistry, and isotopic composition, which have so far only been theorised or modelled. Such information can help answer questions related to the evolution of oceans, and even life, in Earth's history, it was stated.

Top News / World+Biz

Himalayas / ocean

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

11h | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

1d | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

2h | TBS Today
Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

4h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

4h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

5h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon