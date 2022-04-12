Indian IT firm gifts cars to its 100 employees

An Indian IT firm based in Chennai -- Ideas2IT -- has gifted as many as 100 cars to employees for their "unparalleled" contributions to the company's success and growth.

Ideas2IT CEO Gayathri Vivekanandan gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees in the presence of Murali Vivekanandan, founder-chairman of the firm at the mega wealth-sharing event, reports Indian media citing PTI.

Vivekanandan in the report said, "Considering this steady growth streak enabled by its employees, Ideas2IT has implemented a unique wealth-sharing initiative. Awarding these cars is just the first step. Ideas2IT plans to roll out more such initiatives in the near future."

A statement issued by the tech company stated that "Ideas2IT, a high-end product engineering firm headquartered in Chennai, today felicitated its employees by gifting 100 cars for 100 employees for their constant support and unparalleled contribution to the company's success and growth."

The company delivers cutting-edge software projects to fortune companies like Facebook, Bloomberg, Microsoft, Oracle, Motorola, Roche, Medtronic, and many more, it added.

Ideas2IT started its journey in 2009 in Silicon Valley as a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) consulting firm with a handpicked team of 6 engineers. Now, the company has more than 500 technologists located in multiple locations including the USA, Mexico, and India.

This comes days after another Chennai-based software-as-a-service company (SaaS) Kissflow gifted luxury BMW cars to its five senior executives, each worth over Tk1.1 crore, as a gift.