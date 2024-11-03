Indian Home Minister Amit Shah gives ‘mati, beti and roti’ message in Jharkhand

Indian home minister Amit Shah promised on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will safeguard Jharkhand's 'mati, beti and roti (land, daughter, food)' if elected. 

Releasing the party's assembly election manifesto, Shah said voters in Jharkhand would have to choose between the Hemant Soren-led JMM which patronises infiltrators and the BJP which halts illegal border crossings.

Amit Shah claimed that the number of tribals in Santhal Pargana in Jharkhand has been decreasing because infiltrators are "luring our daughters and marrying them".

"During Hemant Soren's government, the tribals of Jharkhand were not safe. The number of tribals in Santhal Pargana is continuously decreasing. 

Infiltrators are coming here and luring our daughters, marrying them and occupying the land. If this is not stopped, then neither the culture of Jharkhand, nor the employment, land, or daughters here will be safe. 

That is why the BJP is moving ahead with the slogan of securing 'roti, beti, maati," he said.

"We are releasing the 'Sankalp Patra' today, the Bharatiya Janata Party stands out from all other parties. Because the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party in the country's politics that does what it says. Whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party has come to power, we have fulfilled all the resolutions. This is our track record and that is why the people of Jharkhand, especially the backward classes, the poor, the tribals, the Dalits are looking towards our 'Sankalp Patra' with great hope," Amit Shah added.

