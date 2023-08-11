Indian govt proposes overhauling colonial-era criminal laws

South Asia

Reuters
11 August, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 05:29 pm

Related News

Indian govt proposes overhauling colonial-era criminal laws

On the last day of the monsoon session of the parliament, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah presented bills to repeal and replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, many implemented by the British before the country's independence in 1947

Reuters
11 August, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 05:29 pm
Indian parliament building is reflected in a puddle after the rain in New Delhi, India on 20 July 2018. Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi
Indian parliament building is reflected in a puddle after the rain in New Delhi, India on 20 July 2018. Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi

India's government moved three bills in the lower house of parliament on Friday aimed at overhauling some colonial-era criminal laws, ranging from the controversial sedition law to strengthening laws that protect women and minors.

On the last day of the monsoon session of the parliament, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah presented bills to repeal and replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, many implemented by the British before the country's independence in 1947.

The new legislation "will aim to give justice, not punishment," said Shah, adding that the overhaul was imperative as the colonial laws have been at the core of the criminal justice system for over a century.

The bills will be sent to a parliamentary standing committee for deliberations before passage.

Some legal experts said the bills, if approved by Parliament, may create disruptions and add complexity to the legal process as courts will have to figure out procedural implications and positions on tens of thousands of existing trials.

But those in favour of the changes said they enable fresh discussions on the need to reform several laws protecting females and minors, and also adds a fresh layer of transparency to criminal codes.

The bill seeks to replace the colonial-era sedition law which was mainly used against Indian political leaders seeking independence from British rule.

However, in modern India it has frequently been used since 1947 as a tool of suppression by successive democratically elected governments to intimidate people who protest against authority.

The proposed bill seeks to replace it with a section on acts seen as endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has scrapped scores of obscure laws in recent years to modernise the legal system and free India from its colonial past.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Law / criminal / Parliament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

2h | Panorama
Standard units of the Audi A6s come equipped with 18-inch rims, but this unit was specced up to come with 19-inch Audi Sport rims which definitely makes it stand out. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

Audi A6: Symphony of comfort and elegance

20h | Wheels
Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

39m | TBS Markets
Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

44m | TBS Entertainment
Lights, Camera, Instagram!

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

14h | TBS Stories
As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

4
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges