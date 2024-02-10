Indian gov't announces Bharat Ratna for 2 ex-PMs, agricultural scientist

Former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and scientist MS Swaminathan will be posthumously awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

The timing of the announcement, months ahead of general elections, holds political significance.

The awarding of Rao exploits the rift between him and the Gandhi family of the Congress party, while the award for Singh brings the BJP closer to his son Jayant Chaudhary, who has significant support in Uttar Pradesh.

This is the fifth Bharat Ratna announced by the government in a single year.

Former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and scientist MS Swaminathan, will be posthumously conferred India's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

It was in Rao's term that India opened up its economy; Singh was an iconic farm -and socialist- leader; and Swaminathan was the man behind India's Green Revolution which made the country self-sufficient in grains.

The award and its timing, months ahead of general elections, bears political significance: honouring Rao exploits the fault-lines that existed between him and the Gandhi family leadership of the Congress party after 1991; and awarding Singh helps the Bharatiya Janata Party edge closer to his son and Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary, who commands significant support in Uttar Pradesh.

Indeed, there are reports that the two parties have already arrived at an understanding that will be announced soon.

With the three names announced on Friday, the government has now announced five Bharat Ratnas in a single year — the other two include BJP leader and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani, and two-time Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur — which is almost a tenth of the 53 announced since the award's inception.

In a series of posts, Modi called it his government's good fortune that Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. "This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He dedicated his life to the rights and welfare of farmers."

Modi cited Singh's role in nation-building as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, the country's home minister, and as a lawmaker. "He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to farmers and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring."

Modi described Rao as a distinguished scholar and statesman, who served India in various capacities. "He is equally remembered for the work he did as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union minister, and as a member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth."

Rao became India's unlikely prime minister after Rajiv Gandhi's assassination and, with Manmohan Singh as his finance minister, pushed seismic economic reforms even as the country faced a balance of payments crisis.

But Rao himself was shunned by the Congress party after his loss in the 1996 elections. When he died in 2004 his body was not even brought to the Congress headquarters.

It was under Rao's watch as Prime Minister that the Babri Mosque was demolished in Ayodhya in December 1992.

On Swaminathan, the PM said the agriculture scientist was being conferred the Bharat Ratna in recognition of his contribution to farmer welfare. "He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernising Indian agriculture."

Swaminathan, who died last year, and experts at the erstwhile Planning Commission worked on a policy to subsidise fertilisers and power while expanding irrigation cover to promote the wheat variety he developed for India, utilising British-era water canals in Punjab and Haryana. The scientist was instrumental in bringing to India wheat and rice varieties that led to high yields, which made India a large cereal producer.