Indian government orders Manipur state chief to 'work harder' to end violence

South Asia

Reuters
26 June, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 08:29 pm

Related News

Indian government orders Manipur state chief to 'work harder' to end violence

Reuters
26 June, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 08:29 pm
Indian army soldiers patrol during a security operation in hill and valley areas in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, June 7, 2023. Indian Army/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Indian army soldiers patrol during a security operation in hill and valley areas in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, June 7, 2023. Indian Army/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

India's federal government on Sunday ordered the chief minister of Manipur state to "work harder" to restore peace as violence between ethnic groups has not subsided for over 50 days despite a heavy security presence.

"I have been advised by the home minister to work harder towards restoring lasting peace in Manipur," said N Biren Singh, chief minister of the northeastern state after he was summoned to New Delhi for talks with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah and Singh both belong to the same political party.

At least 80 people have been killed and more than 40,000 forced to flee their homes after clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 between rival ethnic groups.

Violence between members of the Kuki ethnic group, who mostly live in the hills, and Meiteis, the dominant community in the lowlands, erupted as a result of resentment over economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education reserved for hill people.

Several rounds of peace talks between the groups have failed and sporadic incidents of violence and arson continue to deepen the crisis in the state governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political party.

Human rights groups say Modi's government and party have failed to do more to end ethnic tensions.

"I have been asked to further open channels of communication with all the stakeholders so that we are able to bring permanent peace in the state," Singh said.

Manipur's government on Sunday extended the state's internet ban for five more days until 30 June.

World+Biz

Manipur / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

13h | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

11h | Panorama
Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

4h | TBS Stories
Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

2h | TBS World
New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

8h | TBS World
Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month