Indian gang that smuggled mobile phones to Bangladesh nabbed in Hyderabad

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 07:15 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 07:18 am

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Indian police have arrested a gang involved in phone theft and smuggling from India to Bangladesh on Tuesday (30 July), says The Hindu.

The gang, who stole phones from different Indian states, included two police constables, an Indian Home Guard and a juvenile.

The gang has been selling stolen mobile phones to Bangladesh citizens near India-Bangladesh border. 

A total of 15 mobile phones have been seized from them.

Gandhinagar Home Guard K Ashok, 45 and constable P Somanna, 38, Saifabad constable Sai Ram, 34 along with Mohammad Shahanwaz, 39, Govinda Kumar Mahto, 32, Jugeshvar Noniya, 31, Jonu Kumar, 22, Md Mukhtar Shekh, 28, and a juvenile were arrested by the police in MS Maqta.

Efforts are under way to nab the kingpin Rahul Kumar Yadav, 30 and his Jharkhand associates Kanchan Noniya, 34, Shanu, 25 and Rinku. 

Initial investigation revealed that Yadav has deputed the gang members in various cities, including Hyderabad, Surat, Lucknow, Ranchi, Belur, Chennai, Varanasi, Nagpur and Patna. 

"The gang members identify crowded places, pick cell phones from pockets of unsuspecting victims and hand it over it to another person of the gang," an official from the Panjagutta police explained.

"After the gang gets about 50-60 mobile phones, they inform Yadav who sends his associate to Hyderabad and other cities to collect the mobiles and bring them to Jharkhand," the official said.

