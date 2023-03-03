Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

TBS Report
03 March, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 12:50 pm

King cobras are one of the most venomous snakes in the world

Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda, who is well-known for sharing interesting wildlife content, recently posted a video of a king cobra "standing up", leaving internet users intrigued.

"The king cobra can literally 'stand up' and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground," Nanda tweeted on 27 February, along with a video.

In the video, a large king cobra can be seen in an erect position, with its head raised while peeking over a muddy platform. Since being shared on social media, the clip has amassed more than 1,50,000 views on Twitter and varied reactions, reports NDTV.

''The video of this gigantic king cobra standing as tall as a human proves the dangers of facing the reptile. As shared by #IFS officer Susanta Nanda, it's enough to bring chills down one's spine,'' wrote a Twitter user.

Another commented, ''Frightening sight.'' 

''Send shivers down the spine,'' said one Twitter user.

"Snakes have always fascinated me. This one is just jaw-dropping!'' another said.

King cobras are one of the most venomous snakes in the world, they are also among the longest venomous snakes.

An adult king cobra can be 10 to 12 feet in length and weigh up to 20 pounds (9kg). The amount of neurotoxin they can deliver in a single bite is enough to kill 20 people. 

