Indian farmers yet to withdraw daily tractor march to Parliament during winter session

Hindustan Times
20 November, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 04:55 pm

The farmers remain undecided on the tractor march even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal the farm laws owing to the protests by farmers’ bodies at Delhi’s borders

Tractors are seen parked on a national highway during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi in India on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Tractors are seen parked on a national highway during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi in India on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Farmer leaders on Saturday said that they were yet to withdraw the proposed daily tractor march to Parliament during the Winter Ssession. They said that a call on the future course of the agitation will be taken during a meeting on Sunday.

"Our call of tractor march to Parliament still stands. A final decision on the future course of the agitation and MSP issues will be taken in a meeting of the SKM at Singhu Border on Sunday," Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) core committee member Darshan Pal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The SKM, an umbrella body of farmers' groups, earlier announced that 500 farmers will participate in peaceful tractor marches to the Parliament on every day of the winter session starting from 29 November. The farmers remain undecided on the tractor march even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the farm laws owing to the protests by farmers' bodies at Delhi's borders.

The SKM welcomed the stance taken by the government but said that it will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures.

However, the president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) Joginder Singh Ugrahan said that the tractor march has not been withdrawn. "The SKM will decide on the call for a tractor trolly march to Parliament. So far, there is no call to withdraw it. A decision on this is likely to be taken on Sunday after the SKM's core committee meeting," Ugrahan said. Farmer leader Sudesh Goyat was sceptical about the repeal of the three laws despite the announcement made by the Prime Minister.

"Farmers cannot trust the Centre on farm laws as earlier too they had announced to give one rank one pension (OROP) but it is yet to be done. So, we have decided not to leave the site till these laws are formally repealed in Parliament. Mobilisation of farmers on Delhi borders on November 26 to mark the first anniversary of the agitation will continue," farmer leader Sudesh Goyat told news agency PTI.

