Indian doctors call for nationwide shutdown after brutal rape of medic

South Asia

Reuters
16 August, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 10:39 am

Related News

Indian doctors call for nationwide shutdown after brutal rape of medic

Reuters
16 August, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 10:39 am
A woman holds a candle as she attends a candlelight vigil held outside Jadavpur University campus, condemning the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a government-run hospital in Kolkata, India, August 15, 2024. REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary/File Photo
A woman holds a candle as she attends a candlelight vigil held outside Jadavpur University campus, condemning the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a government-run hospital in Kolkata, India, August 15, 2024. REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary/File Photo

Anger over the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in eastern India showed no signs of dying down on Friday, as medics called for the largest shutdown of hospital services in recent times, and political parties geared up for protests.

A 31-year old trainee doctor was raped and murdered last week inside a medical college in the eastern city of Kolkata where she worked, triggering nationwide protests among doctors and drawing parallels to the notorious gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in New Delhi in 2012.

Late on Thursday, the Indian Medical Association, the country's largest grouping of medics, said it would implement a nationwide shutdown of most departments, except essential services, for 24 hours from Saturday morning, the largest such strike in at least a decade.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Doctors, especially women are vulnerable to violence because of the nature of the profession. It is for the authorities to provide for the safety of doctors inside hospitals and campuses," the IMA said in a statement issued on X late on Thursday night.

Political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is in opposition in West Bengal, of which Kolkata is capital, said they will hold protests in the city on Friday.

Bollywood actors, other celebrities and politicians have voiced shock at the crime, calling for stricter punishments for perpetrators of crimes against women.

A police volunteer who worked at the hospital has been arrested and charged with the crime.

Doctors say the circumstances of the rape point to the vulnerability of medics left without proper protection and facilities.

The government brought in sweeping changes to the criminal justice system, including tougher sentences, after the Delhi gang-rape, but campaigners say little has changed despite the tougher laws.

Top News / World+Biz

India / rape

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

20h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

2d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

16h | Videos
India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

14h | Videos
Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

15h | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

17h | Videos